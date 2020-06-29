Montgomery County: How to decrease virus infection rate

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine focused on southwest Ohio during his Monday news conference about coronavirus. Case numbers are up in Montgomery County.

Dr. Michael Dohn, Medical Director for Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County, joined 2 NEWS to discuss the fight against coronavirus at home.

DeWine said that in Montgomery County, there has been a notable increase in cases over the last month from an average of about 10 cases per day at the end of May to about 40 cases a day in the most recent week.

“I think the thing pushing it is simply that there are more people, as the reopening has occurred, that are encountering other people with the infection. So the transmission is going up, more people are getting sick, more people are going to medical care,” he said. “The number, I think, reflects not just simply more testing, but much more-so the fact that more people are encountering the virus and getting sick.”

Dr. Dohn says 36 percent of the area’s cases involve people between the ages of 20 and 39, and it’s an even higher percentage when looking at new cases.

“As a consequence, we’re thinking those are the people who may be most enticed by getting out, seeing their friends, participating in activities that are now permitted, and are likely to run into the virus more-so than perhaps older people who are still taking it easier or are a little bit cautious about intermixing with everyone,” he said.

He adds that while younger people with COVID will likely not experience severe symptoms, questions remain about whether there are any long-term effects to worry about.