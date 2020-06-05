Monitoring health implications as Ohio continues to reopen

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This week, Governor DeWine announced a reopening date for movie theaters, playgrounds, and zoos, as well as casinos and amusement parks.

Dr. Patrick Lytle with Kettering Health Network believes that the precautions Ohioans have been taking have been effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“I think Ohioans are smart. With social distancing, using masks, hand hygiene, I think we can do this safely and smartly,” he said. “I think this is a good move by Governor DeWine and I think Ohioans are going to embrace it and do the right thing.”

He says Kettering Health Network is experiencing a backlog of surgical appointments similar to other reports from hospitals across the country.

“Our health system is really doing our due diligence to get our patients treated and treated safely, and maintaining our high quality of care as our patients go through the surgical process,” said Dr. Lytle.

He encourages citizens to stay healthy by continuing to take coronavirus precautions, but to also get outside and enjoy the weather.