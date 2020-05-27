Minority communities heavily impacted by COVID-19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – CDC data shows the coronavirus is killing African Americans at a rate three times higher than white Americans.

“It seems like this virus seems to be having worse impacts in those who have heart disease and hypertension and medical conditions that we tend to see in higher rates among come minority groups including the African American groups as well as our Hispanic populations,” said Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Colon hopes increased hygiene habits and awareness of passing germs to others will stick around after the pandemic passes.

“People are paying a lot more attention to hand hygiene, the impact of passing germs from one person to the other, and keeping some of that distance when we are in some of those tight quarters. I do hope that lesson stays with us because it can affect the impact of other illnesses like we see year-round,” he said.

Dr. Colon feels that Montgomery County residents are taking the threat seriously, as we have not had issues of people flocking to crowded areas as restrictions were lifted.