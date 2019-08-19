Mental health resources available to military members

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Military bases across the country, including Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, are holding mental health awareness days for service members with workshops and other resources.

Lt. Colonel Elizabeth Sarnoski and Community Support Coordinator Heath McNaughton joined 2 NEWS Monday with the details.

Although PTSD is certainly a major mental health concern, active duty military members often struggle with the same day-to-day stresses as the general public.

“I think the volume is turned up for the active duty military population because they’re removed from their support system,” says Lt. Colonel Sarnoski, who says that being away from home can amplify relationship stressors or financial stressors, in addition to being more at risk for traumatic side effects like PTSD.

Some signs to look out for in your loved ones include:

Becoming more isolated

Using more alcohol/substances

Extreme mood changes

Fatigue

Suicidal thoughts

There are a number of resources that service members can take advantage of to improve their mental health:

Defense Centers of Excellence Outreach Center

Department of Defense Military OneSource

Veteran Affairs

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK

