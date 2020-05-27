Memorial Day weekend tests states as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio continues to reopen and many people were able to get out and enjoy Memorial Day weekend.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that teams assisted by the Ohio National Guard will begin testing nursing home staff and some residents in Ohio’s fight against COVID-19.

“Just because a nursing home has had a case of COVID does not mean that that nursing home did anything wrong or that there’s anything dangerous going on with that situation,” said Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital. He says that increased testing among staff could help health experts determine why nursing homes are such a hotbed for this disease despite aggressive visitor restrictions.

Videos captured across the country over the holiday weekend showed people packed together in places like beaches.

“It’s been very disheartening to see that, because we have been doing such a great job for some time, collectively, in keeping the social distancing and making sure that we do all the right things to start keeping the disease at bay,” said Dr. Colon.