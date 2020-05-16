Medical professional warns Ohioans to take things slow as state reopens

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hair and nail salons, barbershops, spas, tattoo parlors, and outdoor dining at restaurants and bars all resumed service in Ohio on Friday.

Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital encourages citizens to proceed with caution and not rush out to these businesses all at once.

“We need to take this slow,” he said. “We need to make sure that we obey the rules that are set. We’ve seen pictures from all across the country of examples where businesses may have opened and people rushed in, they didn’t obey the rules, they were packed shoulder-to-shoulder, and they had to shut them down.”

Not only do we run the risk of new restrictions and closures if people cannot follow social distancing guidelines, but we also run the risk of a spread in virus cases.

As the state slowly allows restaurants to reopen, Dr. Colon says dining outdoors may be slightly safer than indoors if given the option when the time comes.

“It becomes easier to space out, particularly in areas that have reclaimed some of the parking spaces or large patios where you really could space out a bit more. Outdoors, because of the air current, because of the temperature, the virus is not necessarily as hearty as it could be on indoor surfaces that may be more climate controlled,” he said.

However, this does not mean it’s impossible to contract the virus while outdoors.

Dr. Colon says it will likely take a few weeks before medical experts will know if our reopening process has created a large increase in cases.