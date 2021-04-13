Medical expert weighs in on the risks associated with getting the J&J vaccine

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The FDA and CDC have recommended that the U.S. pause the distribution of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine due to six woman developing blood clots after receiving doses.

The Janssen vaccine from J&J has been administered to roughly seven million people at this point, making the risk very small for others — however, the government is acting out of an abundance of caution.

“For anyone who has received it, number one, it’s important to know that these side effects only occurred between about six days and 13 days after the dose of the vaccine. So, if your beyond 14 days there’s really nothing to worry about,” said Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein, patient safety officer at Kettering Health Network.

Weinstein recommends anyone who has headaches, swelling or pain in your legs, chest pain or abdominal pain or swelling — regardless of how recently they received the one-shot vaccine — to contact their health care provider.