Medical expert weighs in on CDC outdoor masking guidance

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has relaxed guidance for wearing a mask outdoors, which raises the question of whether people were following that guidance to begin with.

“I think at, certainly large venues, now that we’re opening up sporting events like baseball games and stadiums. I hope people will be abiding by these, at these type of events, even those who are vaccinated,” said Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein, patient safety officer at Kettering Health Network.

Weinstein said the change is really aimed at people who are already vaccinated and that those who aren’t should wear a mask while at any event to be on the safe side.

Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that fully vaccinated Ohioans exposed to COVID-19 will not have to quarantine. Weinstein said that this matches what science has uncovered, and that only five out of 1000 people who are vaccinated contract COVID-19 again.