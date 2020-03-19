Measuring success during the coronavirus pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 88 confirmed virus cases in 19 Ohio counties. The Dayton VA also confirmed that one of their inpatients tested positive.

The Governor announced another round of closures including BMV locations and salons.

As the number of cases continues to rise, it can be difficult to know for sure which methods are working.

Dr. Roberto Colon, Assistant Chief Medical Officer of Miami Valley Hospital, joined 2 NEWS Wednesday to talk more about this.

“It’s still a little too early to be able to tell, is this actually slowing the progression of the disease or not? I think only time is going to be able to tell if we’re able to keep the numbers lower than some of the other areas without breaks at the seam,” he said.

Dr. Colon believes we likely won’t see these closures be lifted until there is a downward trend in new cases.

“One of the limitations we’ve had has been the ability to be doing testing at a wider scale. I think now that we are getting that capability locally, we’re going to be able to get a better handle on the number of cases that we have in the community, of the prevalence of this disease,” he said.

Keeping the number of cases to a minimum, he says, will be our best measure of success.