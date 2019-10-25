Mayor Whaley on gun legislation, mass shooting recovery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Tensions are high on Capitol Hill as both sides continue to discuss gun control legislation, a topic that hits home for many in the Miami Valley as we close in on three months since the Oregon District shooting.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley joined 2 NEWS to talk about her fight for stronger legislation and how the city has healed since tragedy struck Fifth Street back in August.

“I think the community has been so amazing, frankly. The people of Dayton have come together in ways that you can’t even imagine until you experience something like this. But there are still folks that are going through the grieving process and we’re trying to provide services for those folks,” she said.

Mayor Whaley is hopeful that state and federal officials will listen to demands for change from Dayton citizens following the shooting.

“Locally, we can’t do much because we’ve been preempted so heavily by the state government, which is a plan that the gun lobbyists have done in over 30 states. We’re one of those states that, quite frankly, the gunmakers have an enormous amount of say in the state legislature.”

However, the recent announcement of Gov. DeWine’s plan to “Do Something” allows Whaley to remain optimistic.

When asked if she could change one aspect of the gun debate overnight, she said she would want to see assault weapons banned.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.