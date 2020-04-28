Mayor Whaley discusses challenges ahead as Dayton businesses prepare to reopen

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Mayors all across Ohio have been leading their cities through the challenges presented by this pandemic, including Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

Although DeWine’s announcement Monday is a timeline for loosening restrictions, in other ways, Whaley says rules will be as tight as ever with businesses and customers expected to respect certain recommendations about wearing masks.

“As I’ve been talking to people in Dayton, the issue of face coverings, particularly in the grocery stores, is of great concern to people. So I think this stricter approach as people go out, but are still allowed to have some of these things open that are really necessary for people is, I think, a good step,” she said.

Many proposed federal relief packages would not offer much aid to cities and local municipalities. Mayor Whaley is concerned about what this could mean for the city’s budget down the road for items like police and fire services.

“If the federal government wants to make sure that the economy starts to recover, it would make sense that they invest in these frontline heroes. That’s what we’re asking and will continue to fight for, because we know what we’ve been through in Dayton and we know that these services are really, really needed but we can’t do it without some help. Like the federal government has helped every single other organization, it’s time for them to be able to help our police and firefighters as well,” she said.

The Mayor said she’s still coming to terms with the scope of all the tragedies and challenges Dayton has faced in recent years.

“When you raise your hand and make that oath, you have to be ready for whatever comes your way. I’ve tried to do my very best through these and tried to lead our community and share and fight for our community through that. I come away after each of these really tough issues loving this city more because of just how amazing, gritty, and resilient the people of this community are. We are special, we are fighters, and we are survivors. I know that we will keep on fighting and surviving through this latest very tough issue for our community,” Whaley said.

It’s still an honor to do the work, as tough as it can be, she added.