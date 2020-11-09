Masks work in public, not wearing them at private gatherings is the cause of increased cases

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Hospital Association held a briefing Monday about the status of COVID-19 in Ohio. Doctors across the state urged Ohioans to wear masks at private gatherings because data indicates that this is the leading cause of our rising infection rates.

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said that this points to one very good thing, masks work when used. He said that we aren’t seeing the spread in public but people need to be careful when getting together with friends and family.

Doctors with the Ohio Hospital Association gave a grim warning about what could happen if we don’t curb the spread again. Most hospitals in the area, including Miami Valley Hospital, aren’t at capacity yet but they are seeing a significant increase in hospitalizations.

Colon encouraged residents of the Miami Valley to continue visiting doctors and hospitals as needed, saying that there are very little evidence to support the spread of COVID-19 in a healthcare environment.

