Mask recommendations and requirements

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There is now a new measure to slow the spread of coronavirus in New York. The governor there has signed an order requiring people in the state to wear face coverings in public.

Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital says questions remain unanswered about the effectiveness of these masks.

“The goal is to try to potentially reduce the spread. If you look at the New York order, it’s really when we can’t maintain social distancing that they’re wanting to wear these facial coverings. I do think this is something that will probably be solidified a little more here in Ohio for a while,” he said.

He believes as we start lifting state restrictions, there will be a harder push to use face masks.

The availability of testing will play a large role in life moving forward, and even if all restrictions are lifted, people will likely to be hesitant in going out if testing remains as scarce as it has.

“Having the ability to test more widely and more freely is going to help us understand the scope of the illness and be able to help people make more decisions about themselves,” said Dr. Colon. “You’re probably going to find that people are less likely to go out in public if they do have that illness, so it’s going to help with that perspective.”