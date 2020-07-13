Mask causing breakouts? Some call that ‘maskne’

(WDTN) — Healthcare providers are seeing an uptick of people with breakouts around their mouth and chin, which has earned it the nickname”maskne” by some.

Dr. Austin Williams with Kettering Health Network says his office has seen both traditional acne breakouts and irritation around the mouth because of masks. He said it isn’t just the mask, it’s also the humidity, lack of moisturizing and irritation from rubbing.

Williams said the best mask material is cotton and that DIY mask-makers should avoid less breathable materials.

A skincare routine is very important while Ohioans wear masks on a regular basis. Williams recommends staying hydrate and taking makeup off before wearing one for an extended period of time.