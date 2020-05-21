Making safe personal choices as state reopens businesses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley continues to navigate the coronavirus pandemic. Starting May 21, indoor dining at restaurants is once again available, and campgrounds are back open ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital says customers should take note of the safety protocols in place at their restaurant of choice when deciding if dining out is worth the risk.

“When you go into a restaurant, how safe is the environment? Are they trying to keep the customers a good distance apart? Do you see evidence that they have been cleaning the areas where you’re going to be eating? And do the servers appear to be wearing face coverings or masks?” he asks.

State officials on Thursday announced that banquet halls and catering centers will soon be allowed to reopen. These facilities could see crowds as large as 300 people.

“The thing that is reassuring is that we have been steadily seeing that R0 that we’ve been talking about decreasing, making the possibility of those crowds getting together and leading to infection transmission much lower,” said Dr. Colon. “So it really is becoming a safer environment, we just won’t know until we’re taking these gradual steps and we start tracking the numbers.”

During DeWine’s news conference, he discussed health disparities among minority communities both before and during the pandemic. New efforts are underway to ensure those communities have the resources they need.

“Sadly, this is something that’s been going on for a long time. I was very excited to hear that there is this much attention and this much effort to try to address those concerns,” Dr. Colon said.

He went on to say that the awareness DeWine brought to the table will hopefully lead to concerted efforts to mitigate these issues.