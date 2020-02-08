Lung cancer risk factors and treatment

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh announced this week that he has advanced lung cancer. He made the announcement during his show and says he will take time off for treatment.

Dr. James Ouellete, Chief of Surgical Oncology with Premier Health, joined 2 NEWS Friday to talk about lung cancer risk factors, symptoms, and treatment.

“There’s been significant advances in lung cancer in the last several years. Some of them are on the screening side, some of them are on the treatment side,” he said. “When we looked at the decreased death rates related to cancer, lung cancer itself was one of the big reasons and it was because of people quitting smoking, less people smoking in general, and also the chemotherapy and particularly the immunotherapy that has been in ongoing development that has shown great effectiveness for the mid-level as well as the advanced lung cancers.”

Dr. Ouellete says there are now screening programs in place to help detect lung cancer earlier.

“Basically, it’s a CT Scan but they do it without contrast and they limit the dose of radiation to try to limit the concern people may have for getting radiation exposure. By doing that, the goal is to identify people who have nodules or identify cancers in a much earlier timeframe so that they can be treated,” he said.

You can try to prevent lung cancer by not smoking and avoiding secondhand smoke, testing your home for radon, avoiding asbestos and air pollution, staying active, and getting regular screenings.