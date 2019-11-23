Lowering your risk of lung cancer

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and Dr. Tarek Sabagh with Premier Health joined 2 NEWS Friday to share how you can lower your risk and also help those suffering from the disease.

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer, according to the American Cancer Society, but the symptoms are not always easy to notice.

People who smoke have the greatest risk of developing lung cancer.

“90 percent of the cases of lung cancer are linked to smoking,” Dr. Sabagh said, adding that if you’re trying to quit smoking, vaping is not the best way to do it.

In the majority of cases, lung cancer is developed from environmental factors as opposed to genetic ones.

Early detection is imperative, but symptoms are not always obvious. Dr. Sabagh says that someone at risk who has been smoking for 30 years should consider preventative measures such as a CT Scan to check for cancer.

