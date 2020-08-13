Losing track of time? Pandemic’s impact on mental, physical health

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – How many times have you forgotten what day it is during the pandemic? The months seem to run together for a lot of us as we adapt but medical experts say losing track of time could have an impact on your health.

“What we have heard is that people have just lost track of time because their routine, their structure has really been disrupted by a variety of cancellations including closings, dinner parties, their kids’ practice, games, and being furloughed from work,” says Behavioral Health Clinical Program Manager with Kettering Health Network, Julie Manuel.

By nature, Manuel says we live in a very social society and when we’re not able to get human interaction, this can lead to feelings of isolation. She goes on to say that structure and routine is key, and suggests trying to find social activities you can look forward to while staying safe during the pandemic.