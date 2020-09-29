Looking back at the US coronavirus response

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The coronavirus is a big focus of Tuesday nights debate in Cleveland, where President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will face-off for the first time this election.

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, thinks that when we look back as a country we’ll identify a lot of things we could have done better when it comes to the pandemic.

“I think a lot of it was under-recognition of the potential scope that this was going to take. As far as the spread, the number of people affected and the number of people who died from this,” Colon said.

Colon think Gov. Mike DeWine should have been a little more strict when it comes to wearing masks at any gathering, and that we shouldn’t treat political activities any different than regular social events.