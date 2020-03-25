Local hospitals conserving resources to battle COVID-19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The change in structure and emphasis on social distancing is meant to flatten the coronavirus curve, but what are our local hospitals doing, and do they have what they need?

Dr. Roberto Colon, the Associate Chief Medical Officer of Miami Valley Hospital, joined 2 NEWS Tuesday to discuss.

“As far as PPE [Personal Protective Equipment] here in the Miami Valley, we have been starting a conservation strategy. It’s been going on for a few weeks now,” he said. “That was designed toward making sure that we extended the use of PPE, that we had adequate equipment going forward.”

He says that once the state put a freeze on elective surgeries, it freed up additional PPE. Donations from the outpatient area of the community are also helping them maintain a good supply.

Dr. Colon feels that as the hospital begins taking on more and more cases, they will be able to access the equipment they need.

He goes on to say that currently, there is no reason the average person should be trying to take medication to treat coronavirus aside from analgesics or medications for aches or fever.

Medications like the anti-malaria drugs being looked at as a potential treatment for coronavirus should be reserved for patients in the hospital, he says.

“They are not proven medications. They are medications that have shown a lot of promise in some early stages, and that’s why we want to make sure that when we use them, do it in a controlled environment in the event that anybody develops any problems while taking these meds.”

Test result delays are being experienced for the average person due to the fact that more severe hospital case tests must be prioritized.