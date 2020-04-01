Local efforts to flatten the coronavirus curve

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Top U.S. health officials say the nation could see 100,000 to 200,000 deaths if we do everything right during the pandemic, and the President has extended stay at home orders until April 30.

Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital joined 2 NEWS Tuesday to discuss how effective these measures are.

Recent statistics indicate that roughly 18 percent of COVID-19 cases in Ohio are healthcare workers. Dr. Colon says hospitals are trying to strike a balance between utilizing their PPE in a way that keeps workers safe while fighting a nationwide shortage.

“We know that as people become exposed, we have different levels of trying to monitor them, but there are also ways of allowing some of those exposed individuals in health care to have lower levels of exposure to continue working,” he said.

Governor Mike DeWine has discussed splitting Ohio into eight different regions that will focus on their own response.

Dr. Colon says hospitals are looking into how they can repurpose physical areas in their facilities to house additional patients.

“Are there areas that may have not been normally a patient room that we can actually utilize? Being able to look at areas like the operating room that we could turn into additional patient care areas, or in some cases rooms that could house more than one patient if necessary,” he said.

Dr. Colon stressed the importance of individual’s doing their part to practice social distancing and staying home when possible in order to lessen the strain on the health care system.