Local doctor clarifies mixed messages regarding masks, stay at home order

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton discussed safety protocols for businesses and customers as the state prepares to ease coronavirus restrictions, and masks continued to be a big topic of conversation.

There has been a lot of back and forth when it comes to the effectiveness of wearing masks.

“When we have both people wearing a mask, the chance of transmission of the infection actually goes down significantly more than when you have only one of the two having it,” says Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital. “It’s dramatically lower when two people are wearing that but even one member of that conversation having a mask will actually reduce the infection significantly as well.”

Dr. Colon says that as businesses reopen, making an effort to maintain social distancing will be as important as ever.

“We talk a lot about masks, but one of the things that we can’t forget is the risk of infection with COVID is highest when we’re having that close interaction. So if we’re able to stay far apart, we’re going to add another layer of protection,” he said.

Some are getting mixed messages as reopening plans unfold while the stay at home order remains in place. With businesses opening back up, does this mean it is safe to visit family members in a home with 10 or fewer people?

“I don’t ever want to be preventing family members from having to visit each other but we have to take into account some of the safety measures, like, are you healthy? Is the person that you’re visiting somebody who is older or has health issues? Is that a visit that can be postponed until later? And while you are visiting, are you still able to maintain some of that social distancing?” said Dr. Colon.

He believes it will be a while before we can freely visit with loved ones without second-guessing the decision.