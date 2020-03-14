Local doctor answers your coronavirus questions

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As the coronavirus outbreak continues across the world, many people have questions about the virus and how to deal with it.

Dr. Roberto Colon, Associate Chief Medical Officer at Miami Valley Hospital, joined 2 NEWS with the answers.

QUESTION: Can children get the virus?

“It is a myth that kids cannot get this disease. There absolutely have been numerous cases worldwide of children being infected. What appears to be seen is that: A) They are not infected at the same frequency as older adults appear to be and B) They don’t appear to be having the high frequency of severe disease,” he said.

QUESTION: Can this virus be transferred from people to pets?

“We’re not 100 percent sure. But right now, there’s no rational for quarantining pets or having to stay away from your pets.”

QUESTION: Has anybody recovered yet?

“A lot of people have actually recovered from this and have recovered fully. The last numbers that I saw documented well over 50,000 people that have fully recovered and the number is likely higher than that. Anybody that goes on to have this disease will have, depending on the severity of illness, a course that will last up to two weeks. If you have a more severe forms, perhaps a few months until your symptoms completely go away,” said Dr. Colon.

QUESTION: What should the average healthy person be doing right now?

“You really want to be watching your own health. You want to see, are you feeling like a cold is coming on? Are you having some of those symptoms that mimic COVID-19? And then trying to stay away from those areas where you may come in contact with other people.”

Dr. Colon goes on to say that the majority of people who will get the virus can manage the symptoms at home without having to see a doctor.