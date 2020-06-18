LGBT protections and rulings

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it illegal for someone to be fired from their job for being gay or transgender, just days after the Trump administration revoked a transgender health protection.

Dr. Marc Clauson, a history and law professor at Cedarville University, joined 2 NEWS to discuss the situation.

“What it’s going to mean is open to debate,” he said. “Because of the way that the case was worded, there are a lot of people who are saying, well, does this really protect religious freedom now, does it really protect freedom of speech? So we have some issues that may need to be ironed out in this.”