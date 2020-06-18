Live Now
2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW is streaming live now

LGBT protections and rulings

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it illegal for someone to be fired from their job for being gay or transgender, just days after the Trump administration revoked a transgender health protection.

Dr. Marc Clauson, a history and law professor at Cedarville University, joined 2 NEWS to discuss the situation.

“What it’s going to mean is open to debate,” he said. “Because of the way that the case was worded, there are a lot of people who are saying, well, does this really protect religious freedom now, does it really protect freedom of speech? So we have some issues that may need to be ironed out in this.”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS