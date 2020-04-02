Lessons learned about coronavirus as the pandemic continues

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Those in the health care profession are putting themselves on the line every day to save lives and flatten the curve. Dr. Roberto Colon from Miami Valley Hospital joined 2 NEWS to share some of the lessons learned as the fight against the pandemic continues.

“We’re learning that our social distancing techniques have been working to slow things down. We’ve been very fortunate that we had the benefit of seeing what other parts of the world were going through, what other parts of the country were going through,” he said. “That’s given us a lot of time to be able to prepare for another phase of disease increase in the next couple of weeks.”

He says that while at first, health professionals stressed it was not necessary for the average person to wear a mask while in public, they know believe this could help reduce community spread in the sense that someone who is infected has less of a chance of spreading the virus through sneezing or coughing if they are in a mask.

Dr. Colon says the dedication that health care workers in the area have shown throughout the situation has been amazing.

“We are able to offer them the level of protection that is required in those areas for them to be able to carry on those duties, but there’s always that element of fear,” he said. “All of these very brave physicians, nurses, and staff continue to do their jobs day in and day out while understanding the need to take care of those patients. It’s incredibly amazing to see that every single day.”

During a White House briefing on Tuesday, health officials said it’s possible that in the coming months up to 240,000 Americans could lose their lives from the virus.

“It’s one of those statistics that makes your heart sink because it’s what we all dread. That number is out there to put in perspective how bad things could get. We hope that everything we do can help reduce that number but it’s incredibly daunting to even think about a disease that was not even anywhere in our borders this past winter all of a sudden has taken hold in such a way,” Dr. Colon said.

He stresses that the true way to beat the virus is to reduce the spread of the disease as much as possible.