Legality of police reform

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wednesday, Governor DeWine announced a law enforcement reform plan, which includes a task force consisting of community leaders across the state.

Thaddeus Hoffmeister, professor of law at the University of Dayton, joined 2 NEWS to discuss the governor’s efforts.

Those initiatives include six extra hours of deescalation training, mandated reporting for incidents involving the use of force, and a ban on chokeholds across the state unless the officer’s life or another’s life is in danger.

He notes that in many cases, experts will be brought in to determine if an officer’s actions exhibited excessive use of force.

“For example, you saw that in the Beavercreek incident, where they brought in experts who said ‘yes, that was a justification for use of force,’” Hoffmeister said, noting that each scenario is different.

He feels that increased transparency could potentially prevent similar situations in the future.

“More sunshine, as it’s been said many times, is the best disinfectant. You can get that sunshine by giving people the opportunity to see what these officers are doing,” Hoffmeister said.