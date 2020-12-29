Legal experts weighs in on firing of Columbus police officer

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Columbus Division of Police fired Adam Coy after the fatal shooting of bodycam footage showed him shooting an unarmed Black man and not administering first aid for several minutes.

Thaddeus Hoffmeister, a professor of law at the University of Dayton, said he isn’t surprised that Coy lost his job but he is surprised by how quickly the decision was reached. Criminal charges are another question though, something Hoffmeister said is an uphill battle.

The fatal shooting of Andre Hill was the second in December, with Casey Goodson Jr. being fatally shot earlier in the month. Hoffmeister hopes that these back-to-back shootings move officials in Columbus to make changes.