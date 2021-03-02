Legal expert weighs in on the Equality Act and its move to the Senate floor

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Equality Act along to the Senate last week, a piece of legislation aimed at securing equal protections for people who identify as LGBT under civil rights laws.

The legislation is widely accepted by Democrats, but some Republicans are staunchly against it — claiming it could infringe on religious objections.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, the director of political studies at Cedarville University, said the big question lawmakers are looking to answer is where to draw the line. Smith pointed out that many organizations have a religious affiliation, like hospitals, and some employees may have an issue of conscience with what they’re being asked to do.

Smith explains that the legislation would amend the Civil Rights Act, adding additional language protecting people in the LGBT community. In the past, civil rights laws have included language that exempts some religious organizations and some lawmakers have a problem with the lack of language in this legislation.