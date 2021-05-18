Legal expert weighs in on Supreme Court’s upcoming abortion case

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. Supreme Court will consider the legality of Mississippi ban on most abortions — after 15 weeks of pregnancy — which was struck down by a lower court ruling.

This is the first case of a wave of state laws that seek to challenge Roe v. Wade.

“This is gonna be, I think, one of the biggest cases we’ve ever had since [Planned Parenthood vs. Casey]. You had Roe, and then in 1992, the decision in Casey. A lot of people thought they were gonna throw Roe out,” Dr. Sean Wilson, an associate professor of political science at Wright State University.

Wilson said in 1992, the Supreme Court had eight Republican appointed justices, not today’s six to three majority. The consensus was that Roe would get thrown out but it was saved in a five to four decision.

“They’re either going to uphold Roe, and maybe allow state’s to do more, allow them to regulate more, which is what Casey did,” said Wilson. “Or they’re going to do some real harm.”

The Supreme Court won’t be considering Mississippi’s statute, which bans most abortions after 15 weeks, but whether state’s have the legal authority to enforce a ban on abortion prior to the fetal viability of about 24 weeks.