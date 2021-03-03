Legal expert weighs in on HR 1

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Congress is expected to pass the For the People Act (HR 1), legislation aimed at broadening the federal governments influence over the voting process, something that has been left to the state’s to determine since its inception.

Dr. Mark Clauson, a professor of history and law at Cedarville University, said after November’s election, some Republican-controlled state legislatures attempted to put their thumb on the scale. Democratic lawmakers are now responding with legislation that would expand the time to vote, where people can vote, who can vote and much more.

Clauson said the legislation will definitely be challenged in court, considering that state’s have always determined how residents vote. He said that the Constitution gives power to the state in this regard and with things as they are, he believes the case will make it to the Supreme Court — if it passes that is.