Legal expert weighs in on Chauvin’s trial, Kim Potter’s manslaughter charge

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Derek Chauvin’s case wraps up and heads to closing arguments as a former police officer from a Minneapolis suburb for charged with manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright.

Chauvin’s attorney also announced that he would not be speaking at this trial, a move that has lawmakers split.

“For the general public, when you say you ‘plead the 5th,’ it says to them that you’re guilty. In reality, it might be a good strategy, given all the other defensive witnesses you’ve had, not to say anything more than that,” said Dr. Marc Clauson, professor of history and law at Cedarville University.

Clauson said the jury is also instructed to not let this affect their decision making process.

The judge sent jurors home for the weekend, and in doing so, may expose some to details surrounding the death of Wright. Though both happened in the same area and reignited tensions, Clauson doesn’t think it will sway the juror’s opinions too much.

“For one thing, it’s a different kind of case. In fact, the charge was very different, this was a charge of second degree manslaughter. Very different and much more difficult to prove,” said Clauson.

For the charges to stick in former officer Kim Potter’s case, it would need to be determined that she coconsciously caused physically bodily harm or death.