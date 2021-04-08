Legal expert weighs in on Biden’s executive actions on guns

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — President Joe Biden announced his executive actions to curb gun violence in America, including efforts to fight “ghost guns” and red flag legislation in states.

Dr. Marc Clauson, professor of law and history at Cedarville University, said some of the measures the president is taking are mild but regardless, conservatives aren’t going to cooperate with it. Clauson said most people in that camp believe gun violence isn’t caused by the guns, but by people.

Biden has claimed her is a unifying president in the past, but Clauson said he’s likely to run into problem in states like Ohio, Pennsylvania and Indiana.

Clauson said lawmakers have been reluctant to endorse gun reform in the past because it went too far.