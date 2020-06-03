Layers of a movement: An analysis of local protests

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Despite the distance between the two cities, an emotional protest was held in Beavercreek Monday night over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Sociologist Dr. Leslie Picca with the University of Dayton joined 2 NEWS to discuss the nation’s unrest.

“Justifiable or not, killing by the police is not an uncommon incident in the U.S. The role of social media is critically important here as this was a killing that we could all witness. It’s one thing to hear statistics and accounts of police brutality but it’s another thing to be a witness to it,” she said.

Dr. Picca goes on to say that the killing of George Floyd hit a nerve for those in Dayton who remember the 2014 killing of John Crawford III by police in a Beavercreek Walmart.

She says the Dayton area “is no stranger” to race riots, protests, and demonstrations.

“Just one year ago we had demonstrations against the Klan rally in May of 2019 and Dayton has had a long history with the Klan. At the height of the KKK in the 1920s, Dayton was one of six cities in the nation to be designated as a Klan-friendly ‘hooded capital,’” said Dr. Picca. “In more recent memory, the Miami Valley region experienced the 1966 West Dayton riot after an African American man, Lester Mitchell, was murdered outside his home in a drive-by shooting by white men.”

She says many issues identified in response to the 1966 riot including education, joblessness, housing, and city services, continue to be issues the country grapples with today.