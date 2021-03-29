Law professor weighs in on opening statements of Chauvin trial

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Monday saw opening statements being made in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s case, who was charged with unintentional second degree murder, third degree murder and manslaughter.

Thaddeus Hoffmeister, professor of law at University of Dayton, said it’s not that members of the jury need to be unbiased but instead able to be impartial. Something determined before the trial took place.

Hoffmeister said a common thought is that a third of cases are settled just on what the jury hears in opening statements, but he doesn’t think that will be the case in Chauvin’s trial. Ultimately, he thinks it’ll come down to whether the jury believes his behavior was permissible.