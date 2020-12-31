Law professor weighs in on DOJ closing Tamir Rice investigation

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. Department of Justice closed its investigation into the deadly shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice and declined to file charges against any of the officers involved.

The burden of proof in a criminal case against an police officer is high and requires proof the officer did something intentionally rather than accidentally.

Thaddeus Hoffmeister, a law professor at the University of Dayton, said officers are being charged more now but it still isn’t something that happens very often. In more notable cases the federal government has gotten involved and prosecuted officers further.

In the case of Rice and others killed during altercations with the police, Hoffmeister said that the families are asking for more than what is being given. He believes that federal oversight of local and county law enforcement is a likely next step, and is a step in the right direction.