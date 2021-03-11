Law professor on the passing of the American Rescue Plan

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed Congress without a single GOP vote, narrowly making it to his desk for signing Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Marc Clauson, a professor of history and law at Cedarville University, said he thinks there was genuine support for the bill, but it was support for the more apparent things like direct payments.

Clauson believes people would think twice about it after seeing some of the pieces that brought the price tag up to $1.9 trillion, adding that people across the board have began caring less and less about America’s debt over the past several years.

The package, which largely focuses on economic stimulus, is a definite win for the president, according to Clauson.