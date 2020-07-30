Lasting economic impacts of the virus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The U.S. economy has been hit hard by the pandemic.

Dr. Jeffrey Haymond, a professor of economics with Cedarville University, joined 2 NEWS to discuss potential lasting impacts and what lies ahead.

The U.S. GDP plunged by a record annual rate of nearly 30 percent last quarter.

“When you order the economy to basically shut down, surprise, you get a really big number. The reality of that’s now in the rearview mirror. The real question is, what’s going to happen moving forward?” said Dr. Haymond.

When it comes to unemployment, he says we need to have prudent legislation in place to help those who really need it, but at the same time, there has to be an impetus to get back to work.