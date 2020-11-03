Last minute campaign stops in critical battleground states

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Early voting has wrapped up and there are only hours before Election Day is here. Both nominees and their surrogates are still campaigning, and the battleground state of Ohio was on that last minute list.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was in Cleveland Monday and Doug Emhoff, Senator Kamala Harris’ husband, will be in Columbus campaigning on Election Day.

Dr. Lee Hannah, a professor of political science at Wright State University, said it makes sense that Biden was in Cleveland. Larger counties like Cuyahoga are not seeing as much turnout as some of the others in Ohio.

Unless one of the candidates wins in a landslide, Hannah said American’s should expect to see ballot counts out of Ohio, Florida and North Carolina at the usual pace seen in past years. Pennsylvania is a different story, ballots there won’t be counted until tomorrow.

