Knowing the signs of contact tracing scams

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Scammers are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic through false text messages and phone calls claiming to be part of contact tracing groups.

John North with the Dayton Better Business Bureau joined 2 NEWS to share how you can identify these scams and keep your sensitive information safe.

“We encourage you to be leery. Don’t answer any text message, don’t answer any voicemail message, and make sure that they’re not getting your personal information,” he said.

North encourages you to do your research. Legitimate contract tracers may ask for your name, address, and who you’ve been in contact with. They will not ask for your social security number.

