Know the risk factors, signs of breast cancer

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Thomas Heck from Premier Health joined 2 NEWS Wednesday to discuss statistics and risk factors relating to breast cancer. ​

Breast cancer is popular amongst women, but men can also be diagnosed. Heck states that “For every 100 women we see with breast cancer, you’ll see one man.”​

Risk factors for breast cancer include being 55 years old or older, family history, previous radiation to the chest, and excess weight. ​

The diagnostic techniques are the same for men as they are for women, which include receiving mammograms and breast ultrasounds.

If the diagnosis is made, Heck says, “The treatment options are the same as a women and the outcomes are the same stage by stage.”​ It is important to know the risk factors of breast cancer and take action if you notice your body showing signs of breast cancer.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.