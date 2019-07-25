Key takeaways from Mueller’s testimony

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees Wednesday about the findings of his report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith with Cedarville University joined 2 NEWS with a look back at the big takeaways of the day.

Mueller dismissed President Trump’s claims of “total exoneration” in his federal investigation and told Congress that he did not clear the President of obstruction of justice.

“Certainly, that’s what the Republicans were worried about,” said Dr. Caleb Smith. “Mueller was being very clear about potential illegal activity coming from the White House. They’ve been trying to deny that for quite some time, the President has used the word ‘exonerate’ when it comes to the Mueller report, Mueller certainly didn’t go down that road.”

The House Intelligence hearing focused on the extent of Russian meddling in the election.

While some may believe more than others that Wednesday’s hearings were revealing, Dr. Mark Caleb Smith says that ultimately, it’s unlikely the possibility of the President’s impeachment is any more a reality than it was before Mueller’s testimony.

