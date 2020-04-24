Live Now
2 NEWS at 6 is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 90 active closings. Click for more details.

Kettering Health, Kroger make COVID-19 testing more accessible

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network is making coronavirus testing more accessible in the Miami Valley. The network is partnering with Kroger Health to provide drive-thru testing outside Kettering Medical Center.

Chris Kyer, Emergency Disaster Preparedness Manager, joined 2 NEWS to talk about how more testing impacts our fight against the virus.

“Increasing the testing will help open up Ohio and it’s important to help restart our economy and keep residents safe and healthy,” he said.

Community members should register at Kroger Health’s website and use their virtual screening tool, based on CDC guidelines, to help determine eligibility for testing. Those who are eligible can then select the appropriate testing location and appointment time. You should receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork.

“At this time it makes sense that if somebody is symptomatic, we’ll test to see if they actively have the disease,” Kyer said, noting that asymptomatic people will likely not be able to make an appointment.

Nurse practitioners on site will be available to guide patients as they administer their own nasal swab test.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS