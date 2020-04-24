Kettering Health, Kroger make COVID-19 testing more accessible

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network is making coronavirus testing more accessible in the Miami Valley. The network is partnering with Kroger Health to provide drive-thru testing outside Kettering Medical Center.

Chris Kyer, Emergency Disaster Preparedness Manager, joined 2 NEWS to talk about how more testing impacts our fight against the virus.

“Increasing the testing will help open up Ohio and it’s important to help restart our economy and keep residents safe and healthy,” he said.

Community members should register at Kroger Health’s website and use their virtual screening tool, based on CDC guidelines, to help determine eligibility for testing. Those who are eligible can then select the appropriate testing location and appointment time. You should receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork.

“At this time it makes sense that if somebody is symptomatic, we’ll test to see if they actively have the disease,” Kyer said, noting that asymptomatic people will likely not be able to make an appointment.

Nurse practitioners on site will be available to guide patients as they administer their own nasal swab test.