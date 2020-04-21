Keeping students home to flatten the curve in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The coronavirus pandemic has forced the state to make a difficult call for schools. Governor Mike DeWine announced that students in grades K-12 will remain home with distance learning for the rest of the academic year.

Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital says this is a good move considering how many younger people with COVID-19 tend to be asymptomatic.

“There are a lot of kids who may have some underlying health conditions that could be more adversely affected than others, so this will certainly be a way of reducing the potential spread in that environment,” he said.

Gov. DeWine also talked about how the state health department will expand the data it provides, including statistics on area hospitals.

“This will give us a better view of what is happening, not just within our communities, but really within the healthcare environment and across the state to be able to get better data. So far, one of the limitations has been limited availability of some of the detailed information to look at specific groups of patients. Some of the demographics are important,” Dr. Colon said.

While things look much more promising, he says we are not yet in the clear.

“Instead of that peak that everybody was expecting early-on, we’ve been able to dilute that a little bit. That is not to say that we couldn’t get a second peak that is much bigger than the number of cases we’ve seen right now. While I would say that things look very promising, I would not go so far to say we’re in the clear,” he said.

Dr. Colon goes on to say that he supports slowly lifting some of the restrictions in place in order to allow the public to get acclimated with a new sense of normalcy.