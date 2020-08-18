Keeping student athletes safe when fall sports resume

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine gave the all-clear for high school sports this fall, with added stipulations for spectators. Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, answered a few questions about what to expect from the season.
Colon says that each district should take into consideration it’s ability to test, strategies in place for reducing exposure and the nature of each sport being played.
Districts would also need to develop steps for athletes to follow in the event of a positive test result. Colon believes that if the state see’s too many positive results from athletes the governor may take a second look at fall sports.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Postmaster general rolls back on changes to USPS; Democrats want more
- Day 2 of DNC: Democrats expected to approve platform and Joe Biden
- Thousands crowd together at Wuhan pool party while not wearing masks
- Cindy McCain video about her husbands ‘unlikely friendship’ with Joe Biden to air at DNC
- Dayton Children’s creates screening protocol for students and staff going to school in-person