Keeping student athletes safe when fall sports resume

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine gave the all-clear for high school sports this fall, with added stipulations for spectators. Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, answered a few questions about what to expect from the season.

Colon says that each district should take into consideration it’s ability to test, strategies in place for reducing exposure and the nature of each sport being played.

Districts would also need to develop steps for athletes to follow in the event of a positive test result. Colon believes that if the state see’s too many positive results from athletes the governor may take a second look at fall sports.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS