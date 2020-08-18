Keeping student athletes safe when fall sports resume

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine gave the all-clear for high school sports this fall, with added stipulations for spectators. Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, answered a few questions about what to expect from the season.

Colon says that each district should take into consideration it’s ability to test, strategies in place for reducing exposure and the nature of each sport being played.

Districts would also need to develop steps for athletes to follow in the event of a positive test result. Colon believes that if the state see’s too many positive results from athletes the governor may take a second look at fall sports.