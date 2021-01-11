Is removing Parler from app stores infringing on the 1st Amendment?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Amazon, Apple and Google have all pushed the app Parler, used by many of President Donald Trump’s supporters, off of their respective digital stores over the weekend — a move some are applauding and others are calling a violation of the First Amendment.

Dr. Dan Birdsong, a professor of political science at the University of Dayton, said that the First Amendment applies only to what the government can do to people. In the case of businesses like Amazon, Apple and Google it doesn’t apply.

Birdsong thinks the move to remove Parler came at a cost to these tech companies but he believes they came about it good reason and that the decision was made in a partisan environment.