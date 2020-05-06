Is Ohio ready to reopen?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The slow but steady process of reopening the state of Ohio is now underway, with the retail industry set to reopen on May 12.

These businesses can reopen if they meet state requirements like wearing masks, staying six feet away from one another, sanitizing their workplaces, and doing daily symptom checks.

DeWine is expected to make an announcement this week regarding a reopening date for restaurants.

Dr. Roberto Colon cites cleanliness and social distancing as the two biggest factors people will make a point of noticing right away.

“Because it isn’t just a one-time cleaning, as more and more business is coming in, as different people come in, making sure that they are cleaning all the surfaces that the potential customers are going to have. Then along with that, how are we going to be separated from one another?” he says.

At a Missouri meat packing plant, 373 employees and contract workers tested positive for coronavirus and all were asymptomatic, CNN reports.

“We have to have widespread testing as we are moving forward to make sure we get a good handle on how widespread the disease remains in our community. That’s really what the role of, potentially, antibody testing comes in, in being able to see how many people we have already had with infections that did not have symptoms,” Dr. Colon said.

As people continue to remain at home, by this point, some may be experiencing mental or emotional distress.

“The thing that’s very important is looking out for those in your community or even your household,” he says.

If you see someone who appears to be struggling or has become more withdrawn, those are signs that someone may need help.