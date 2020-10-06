Is it always necessary to quarantine students in ‘close contact?’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — From superintendents to parents, people involved with education have made it known that they can’t justify quarantining so many students when precautions are in place to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

During his Tuesday briefing, Gov. Mike DeWine said he plans to begin studying whether it is necessary to quarantine students who make “close contact” with a positive case of the virus.

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, thinks this type of study makes a lot of sense and that it aligns with how the state has handled other guidelines for different sectors.

Colon said that if masks serve the purpose of preventing the spread in business or other environments, then it makes sense it would be the same in schools.

As far as the airborne spread of the disease, he said that the studies performed by the CDC found that this typically occurred in places with poor air circulation where people were expelling a lot of particles from their mouths.