Is everyone on the same page when it comes to getting vaccinated?

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine plans to start the second phase of coronavirus vaccinations in roughly two weeks and continues urging people inoculated in Phase 1A to return for their second doses.

Though the return numbers aren’t where officials thought they would be, the governor believes we are on track but at a slightly slower pace.

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said that the vaccine isn’t being fully embraced amongst healthcare workers. He said this isn’t something happening just locally either, but nationally the numbers aren’t there.

Colon believes this can be combatted by good information and education, otherwise the vaccine won’t be as effective as Americans are hoping.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS