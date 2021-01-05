Is everyone on the same page when it comes to getting vaccinated?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine plans to start the second phase of coronavirus vaccinations in roughly two weeks and continues urging people inoculated in Phase 1A to return for their second doses.

Though the return numbers aren’t where officials thought they would be, the governor believes we are on track but at a slightly slower pace.

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said that the vaccine isn’t being fully embraced amongst healthcare workers. He said this isn’t something happening just locally either, but nationally the numbers aren’t there.

Colon believes this can be combatted by good information and education, otherwise the vaccine won’t be as effective as Americans are hoping.