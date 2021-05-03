Is brining the vaccine to the people enough to overcome vaccine hesitancy?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced during his Monday briefing that mass vaccination clinics will now accept walk-in appointments, a move that is aimed at making the vaccine more accessible for all Ohioans.

The governor even gave special mention to Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County for outfitting a Greater Dayton RTA bus to act as mobile clinic, bringing the vaccine to communities in need.

“I think we’re realizing right now that the best thing to do is to try something new and to get attention. There’s going to be a lot of different inventions that could help, and this is a really innovative way to get the vaccines out to the community,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital.

Another major road block to vaccinating the masses is hesitancy. A recent NPR/Marist poll found that one in four Americans don’t want the vaccine at all, which threatens the country’s chances of reaching the much discussed herd immunity.

“It’s very disheartening to even start thinking about that, because it’s already accepting defeat. What we need to do is try to understand why there is so much hesitancy and really double down on efforts to get there,” said Colon.

Colon said that without reaching an eventual herd immunity to COVID-19 there’s a good chance America could see a resurgence of the virus.