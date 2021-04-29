International reactions to President Biden’s first joint address

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — President Joe Biden gave his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, laying out the plans for his term and making clear that he wants to work in a bipartisan way to get things done.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) gave the GOP response to Biden’s address, where he said Republican’s were willing to work in a bipartisan fashion but argued that Democrats pushing a $2 trillion partisan bill through Congress undercut those efforts.

Biden pitched additional spending for his American Families Plan, which goes along with his American Jobs Plan and the American Rescue Plan.

“A lot of people overseas are probably looking at this and thinking ‘How are Americans going to act? What’s going to be the impact in 2022, on midterm election?,'” said Dr. Glen Duerr, an associate professor of international studies at Cedarville University.

Duerr said between all three plans proposed by the president could accumulate almost $6 trillion, in the biggest economic change since FDR’s New Deal.